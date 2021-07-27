‘Black Panther’ star Winston Duke to star in Batman podcast

Black Panther star Winston Duke has signed on to voice Bruce Wayne in Spotify’s upcoming “Batman Unburied” podcast series. The upcoming role finds Duke switching from the Marvel world to the DC Universe in the new project.

“Batman Unburied” is a psychological thriller that takes listeners deep into the mind of Bruce Wayne. The podcast, scripted by The Dark Knight trilogy screenwriter David S. Goyer, will also star Harry Potter’s Jason Isaacs, who has been cast as Wayne’s butler and friend, Alfred. “Batman Unburied” is set to explore the darker aspects of Bruce Wayne’s psychology, with iconic villains expected to make an appearance.

“When audiences meet Bruce Wayne, he is a forensic pathologist, working in the bowels of Gotham Hospital and tasked with examining the victims of The Harvester, a gruesome serial killer preying on Gotham’s citizens. Not only will the Super-Hero be forced to face his own mental demons, but he will also have to overcome them in order to save the citizens of Gotham as his alter-ego Batman,” the show’s synopsis reads.

Although a release date has yet to be revealed, the new show is the first podcast project born from a partnership between DC and Spotify. Duke is also currently filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the sequel to Black Panther and will return as M’Baku. He recently spoke with Collider and revealed that the cast and director Ryan Coogler are working on “something really special” to honor the late Chadwick Boseman in the movie who starred in the previous film.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to hit theaters July 8, 2022.