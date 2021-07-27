DaBaby tries to explain his homophobic rant, but makes it worse

DaBaby tried to defend the homophobic and sexist comments he unleashed on unsuspecting fans at the Rolling Loud Festival on Sunday, July 25, 2021.

On Monday, DaBaby, who was born Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, used his Instagram Live to explain that he was not going off on an anti-gay “rant.” He said he was giving a “call to action” for the audience to shine their cellphone lights so that he could drop his next song. He also told his legion of critics to “shut the f— up.”

“I said if you don’t got AIDs, put a cellphone light up,” DaBaby, 29, reiterated to his 20 million Instagram followers in multiple back-to-back live videos on Monday.

“I said if you ain’t suckin’ d— in the parking lot, put your cellphone lights up. So I can drop my next song. I wasn’t going on no rant. That’s called a call to action. That’s what that’s called ’cause I’m a live performer, I’m the best live performer. I’m the live show killer. You interact with your fans, you get what I’m saying? Look, all the lights went up, gay, straight. You wanna know why? ’Cause even my gay fans don’t got f—ing’ AIDs, stupid a– n—-s.”

DaBaby never addressed what he said about the women who practiced good feminine hygiene — he used more coarse language — to also shine their phone lights.

DaBaby was not finished discussing homosexuality: “They don’t got AIDs. My gay fans, they take care of they self [sic]. They ain’t going for that. They ain’t no nasty gay n—-s, you know what I’m saying? They ain’t no junkies, you know what I’m saying? On the street. The hell you talking ’bout, n—-?