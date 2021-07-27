Dr. Uchechi Wosu + Sherry Thompson Address Vaccine Hesitancy in Black Community

Special Health IQ guests Dr. Uchechi Wosu and Sherry Thompson Address Vaccine Hesitancy in the Black Community.

For more information please visit: GetVaccineAnswers.com and BlackCommunityVaccineToolkit.org.

Sherry Thompson is god-fearing, engineer turned marketer, who now lives more on purpose everyday by working in her purpose zone – helping to transform the lives of women in the area of health and wellness. Sherry joined WW (the new Weight Watchers) in May 2018 as the Senior Vice President of the U.S. Marketing team, where she was responsible for advertising, social media, public relations, brand influencers, CRM, and promotions. Sherry recently moved into a new role to lead the company’s strategy in expanding into more diverse communities and to help develop the experience / activations business. WW is committed to inspiring healthy habits for real life – for people, families, and communities around the world and this definitely includes the African American community as well.

Dr. Uchechi Wosu is a native Washingtonian and a practicing physician in the Greater Metropolitan Area. She received her Bachelor’s from Temple University and a combined MD/MPH degree from George Washington University. She is passionate about promoting healthy lifestyle changes and decreasing the prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension in her community. While addressing the impact of diabetes, high cholesterol, and hypertension on a patient’s life, she goes beyond prescribing medication and educates patients on what they can do to control and treat these illnesses. She incorporates dietary changes, exercise counseling, mental well-being, and environmental influences into her conversation in order to adequately treat the illness at hand. Her personalized style of treating the entire patient allows her to establish solid relationships and trust with her patients upon which the foundation of the doctor patient encounter should be built.

During the coronavirus pandemic she has established herself as a voice of reason and truth guiding her community in their decision-making regarding mask wearing, social distancing, and signing up for one of the COVID-19 vaccines. In her understanding of the historical truths of medical injustices directed towards the black community, she makes the case for their role in reducing the disproportionate number of blacks affected by coronavirus by not allowing past wrongs to cause further detriment to a people who remain at high risk for coronavirus related complications. She is sought after by many organizations as a leading authority as it has become evident that African Americans respond well to a message delivered by an African American. As the author of “Straight Talk From the Doctor,” which gives readers a step-by-step guide to living a healthy life, and her role as an editorial contributor for MEDCraze Dr. Wosu is poised and capable of speaking to diverse audiences about health and wellness.