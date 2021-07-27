LeToya Luckett shows off 55-pound weight loss after having son (photos)

Singer LeToya Luckett is proudly stunting her spectacular postpartum body after delivering son Tysun Wolf Walker in September 2020.

The 40-year-old Houston native and “Torn” singer was in a whole mood after she dropped a double-nickel in pounds in under a year. She flossed her sculpted curves on Instagram for her 2.7 million followers.

Luckett heaped effusive praise on Body Complete RX for helping her to lose an astounding 55 pounds since the fall. She gave “thanks again to @bodycompleterx for TRIM! This kit helped me bounce back after Gigi, too. So If you’re really trying to lose weight I HIGHLY recommend it.”

The former Destiny’s Child singer had already accomplished an impressive feat back in April 2021 when she dropped 30 pounds in seven months due to her attentiveness to her diet and her workout regimen.

“Transparent moment guys,” she penned at the time. “The pic on the left is the day I got home with my son & the pic on the right is a few months later. Here we are month 3 update on my weight loss journey with @bodycompleterx I’m officially now 30 lbs down and feeling sooooo good y’all!! Their trim system is theee truth! So happy I’m starting to feel like myself again. Only 20 more pounds to go!”