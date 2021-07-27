Michael B. Jordan developing a Black Superman project for HBO Max

Hollywood leading man Michael B. Jordan continues to flex his producing muscles with the reveal that the 34-year-old actor and his production company Outlier Society are developing their own Black Superman project for HBO Max.

According to ET, the story is set to center on the Val-Zod incarnation of the character. Val-Zod, who is one of the last Kryptonians of his universe, is the second to use the mantle of Superman. Outlier Society has hired a writer who is currently working on the script. While the project is still tightly under wraps, the superhero project is slated to be a limited series that Jordan will produce and potentially star in.

Jordan’s name has been linked to the development of a Black Superman project for the past few years and in 2019 he pitched a reboot to Warner Bros. In May, it was announced that journalist and author Ta-Nehisi Coates had signed on to write a new movie about The Man of Steel for DC Films and Warner Bros. That movie is being produced by J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot production company with Hannah Minghella also serving as a producer.

Continue reading on the next page.