Noel Braham acquires television rights for Black comic series ‘The Antagonist’

The lack of diversity and inclusion is an ongoing issue in the world of entertainment, particularly when it comes in the form of superheroes of color. Yet, change may be coming to a TV near you, sooner than you think. Looking to shake things up in the comic book universe, Emmy-nominated producer and filmmaker Noel Braham has acquired the rights for Godhood Comics’ comic book series, The Antagonists. Created by Tyler F. Martin, the series is a unique take on the average “superhero story,” the series follows infamous supervillains Desructus and Ultima as they settle into retirement after successfully taking over the world. Wanted and pursued by the governments of the world, the couple struggles to keep their worst impulses in check while balancing married life, parental responsibilities, being Black in America, and hiding their past and former identities from their superpowered children.

“We are extremely excited to work and deepen our relationship with Tyler and Godhood Comics in developing this dynamic franchise. Being that Tyler and I and hail from the same hometown; this is definitely a full circle moment. The Antagonists provides a fresh and innovative perspective into topical issues and characters that aren’t typically represented in mainstream Hollywood.”

Selling out in mere minutes, this Atlanta-based independent publisher has gone viral, captivating audiences and keeping fans on the edge of their seats. Garnering over 22K followers, fans have described the series as The Incredibles meets The Boys meets Ozark all wrapped in one.

While the partnership is fairly new, Braham has big plans for the series and the producing arm of his company — Braham Entertainment. “I want to produce and acquire multimedia projects that showcase diversity, and highlight young, bold, storytellers and fresh talent, he said. “This partnership will allow us to entertain and engage audiences in innovative ways, while maintaining our commitment to supporting a wide range of stories and storytellers. I look forward to many more cross-collaborations in the months ahead.”

The filmmaker-actor was recently nominated for two Daytime Emmy awards for his latest project, WATCHTOWER — Outstanding Special Class Directing and Outstanding Special Class Short Format Programming and won in the Disney/ Lucas Fan Film Awards for Best VFX and Best Choreography — for his STAR WARS EXILE project.