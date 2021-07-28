The King Richard trailer features Will Smith embodying the man who would will his daughters into the greatest tennis players of our time.

Starring Will Smith in the titular role, the film chronicles the life of Richard Williams, father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams. The first look trailer, which premieres today, July 28, displays the humble beginnings of the Williams family in Compton. With an unwavering belief in his family’s abilities, Williams guides his children towards the path to greatness. A 78-page plan he began crafting before the girls were born.

Plans for the project were first announced in March 2019. Venus and Serena Williams and sister Isha Price serve as executive producers of the film.

King Richard also stars Aunjanue Ellis as Oracene “Brandi” Williams and Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton as Venus and Serena Williams. Also starring in the film are Tony Goldwyn as coach Paul Cohen and Jon Bernthal as coach Rick Macci. The film is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green.

King Richard will be in theaters in the US on Nov. 19 and on HBO Max via their Ad-Free plan for 31 days following its theatrical release.