The Weekend to be honored at Music in Action Awards

The Weeknd will receive the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award at the first annual Music in Action Awards.

The “Blinding Lights” hitmaker will be among the honorees at the Black Music Action Coalition’s event at the 1 Hotel in West Hollywood on Sept. 23 in recognition of his donations of millions of dollars to various causes since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Among the organizations helped by the 31-year-old singer is Black Lives Matter Global Network, the Colin Kaepernick Know Your Rights Camp Legal Defense Initiative, and National Bail Out, as well as COVID-19 relief campaigns for MusiCares, in his hometown of Scarborough, Ontario, and efforts in Ethiopia and Lebanon.

The Music in Action awards will recognize artists, executives and businesses in the industry which have made the most significant contributions to social justice, equity and change over the last year, as well as highlighting the new Music Industry Action Report Card, an assessment of what progress has been made in achieving racial justice and equity in the 12 months since the music business pledged to make strides in eliminating racial inequality in the industry.

Continue reading on the next page.