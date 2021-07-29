Boosie Badazz calls Lil Nas X a gay slur and then defends DaBaby’s homophobia

As they say in the hip-hop community, Boosie Badazz “is doing a lot in these streets.”

Just days after being banished from Instagram for the second time, Boosie, 38, created another account where he wasted no time going off on a homophobic tirade against Lil Nas X, while defending embattled rapper DaBaby.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-born Boosie took to his new IG live platform to let America know what he thinks about the mushrooming DaBaby controversy. DaBaby, 29, was widely ridiculed for unleashing a slew of anti-gay and sexist statements while performing at the Rolling Loud festival in metro Miami on Sunday, July 25, 2021. DaBaby has since apologized, sort of, after being lambasted by fans and celebrities alike.

Boosie has joined the smaller circle of people, which includes rapper T.I., who defended DaBaby’s right to say what he wants.

“If I was DaBaby, I’ll tell them f— y’all,” Boosie exclaimed during a profanity-laced rampage.

Continuing on, Boosie complained that Lil Nas X has taken his creative expressions too far and peppered the 22-year-old Atlanta lyricist with a gay slur.

“Lil Nas, they want to perform naked for charity… That’s the most disrespectful s— in the world,” Boosie barked. “They got kids who watch that s—” Boosie even went so far as to say he would “beat up” Lil Nas.

No word yet on how long Boosie will be able to hold onto his brand new IG account after these pronouncements, his third in just the past year. But he is undoubtedly off to a very controversial and disrespectful start.