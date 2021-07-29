 Skip to content

GLAAD responds to DaBaby’s homophobic comments as he loses endorsement deal

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris | July 29, 2021 |

DaBaby at WGCI BIG JAM 2019 (Photo by Eddy “Precise” Lamarre for rolling out)

DaBaby continues to feel the heat from his controversial comments during last weekend’s Rolling Loud Music Festival, which resulted in clothing brand boohooMAN ending their partnership with the rapper yesterday, July 28. DaBaby joined forces with global online retailer boohooMAN to create an exclusive summer collection earlier this month that included a 100-piece limited edition run featuring tracksuits, jerseys, T-shirts  jackets, cardigans and sweaters.

“BoohooMAN condemns the use of homophobic language and confirms we will no longer be working with DaBaby,” the brand wrote. “Diversity and inclusion are part of the boohoo Groups DNA and we pride ourselves on representing the diverse customers we serve across the globe. We stand by and support the LGBTQ+ community, and do not tolerate any hate speech or discrimination in any form.”

The Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) released a statement in response to DaBaby’s comments at the Miami concert.

