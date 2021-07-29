Kevin Hart confirms the return of his smash hit TV show

Comedic superstar Kevin Hart has announced that his smash hit television show is about to make a splash in its return.

The star of blockbuster comedies such as Ride Along, Think Like a Man and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, told his fans that the hilarious “Real Husbands of Hollywood” will be rebooted for BET+. And he’s bringing his crew with him, including Nick Cannon, Boris Kodjoe, Nelly, DJ Smoove, Robin Thicke, Cynthia McWilliams and Jackie Long.

Hart and his production pals, Chris Spencer and Ralph R. Farquhar, created the show in 2012 after starting off as a one-time skit and goof of the “Real Housewives” franchise.

But the reaction to the show prompted Hart and his crew to turn it into a series in 2013. The hilarity and plotlines were strong enough for the show to last five seasons, ending in 2016, according to Deadline.

With the show returning to BET, the premise will pick up from whence it came as it “follows the daily lives of Kevin and other celebrities, each playing a fictionalized version of themselves, as they venture through their surreal life in Hollywood,” Deadline states.

The series will be produced by HartBeat Productions with Wayne Stamps serving in the twin roles of executive producer and showrunner.