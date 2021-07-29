Several of Prince’s siblings sell their stake in the late musician’s estate

Several of Prince’s siblings have sold their stake in the late musician’s estate to the music firm Primary Wave and the company now controls half of the late singer’s empire.

According to Fox Business, the New York-based company purchased 100% of Prince’s younger half-brother Omarr Baker’s inheritance. Primary Wave also acquired 90% of Prince’s full sister’s, Tyka Nelson, stake and 100% of the late Alfred Jackson’s interest, per additional reporting from the StarTribune.

“There’s not much anyone can do about family members who sell out for the dollar. That’s their right,” L. Londell McMillan, attorney for the three siblings who still are holding on to their portion of the estate, told Fox Business.

The late rock star Kurt Cobain’s Nirvana catalog is owned by the company as well. The Purple Rain creator died in 2016 at 57 from a fentanyl overdose and didn’t leave a will. His family has been involved in legal battles over the rights to his music and money since then and his estate is valued at more than $100 million according to Forbes.

Sharon, John and Norrine Nelson are Prince’s remaining siblings who control the other half of his estate. Primary Wave also reportedly made offers to them as well but they refused to sell. Despite the continued battles, the estate did agree on one thing and is releasing Welcome 2 America on July 30. The previously unreleased album was originally scheduled to be released in 2010.

New Music Experience reports that the album discusses race relations, political division and social justice, with Prince saying of the album in 2010: “The world is fraught with misin4mation. George Orwell’s vision of the future is here. We need 2 remain steadfast in faith in the trying times ahead.”

The deluxe boxset version of the new album is set to feature the regular 12-track album on vinyl and CD, alongside a previously unreleased full-length concert film from Prince’s show at The Forum in Inglewood, CA on April 28, 2011.