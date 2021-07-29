T.I. accuses the gay community of bullying and harassing him

Music impresario T.I. is firing back at the LBGTQ community, accusing them of bullying and harassing him for supporting DaBaby’s controversial comments.

“Everyone up in arms and upset about what DaBaby said. I understand people saying that they feel that it’s insensitive,” Tip said on Instagram live on Wednesday, July 28, according to Neighborhood Talk. “I think you guys have to understand that on stage, that’s not the place that rappers go to be sensitive and soothe everybody’s feelings. It’s a place to go to have a good time.”

DaBaby was drenched in a torrential downpour of criticism after he uttered some flagrantly homophobic statements during the Rolling Loud festival on Sunday, July 25, 2021.

T.I. is feeling some kind of way after he was hit with the shrapnel of criticism aimed at DaBaby when Tip publicly endorsed his right to make those statements.

“We all stood up on behalf of gays and lesbians and people in the gay community because we thought it was some bull—- for y’all to have to be bullied,” he continued. “But I don’t think any of us did that to feel like you would now have the authority to come and bully us.”

Tip, 40, believes that what DaBaby uttered was no worse than the provocative and risque videos that openly gay rapper Lil Nas X recently released to the public. The video in question, “Industry Baby,” features Nas in the nude along with other naked men.

“If you gonna have the Lil Nas X video and him living his truth, you gonna damn sure have people like DaBaby who gonna speak their truth,” Tip said.

The Grand Hustle boss believes Lil Nas X’s video went too far.

“That s— ain’t for me,” he said. “I can’t look at it.”