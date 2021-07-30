Drake and LeBron James team up for documentary on racism in hockey

LeBron James and Drake, two indefatigable and record-breaking performers in their respective fields, are now adding to their already thick artistic portfolios with the production of a documentary on hockey’s racist history.

James, 36, and Drake, 34, are teaming up with King James’ business partner Maverick Carter for the doc entitled “Black Ice.” It will trace the history of the Colored Hockey League in Canada, whose existence is eerily parallel to the Negro Baseball League in America.

The documentary will also probe into the historic discriminatory practices of Black players in the league north of the border, where Drake was born and raised.

Interestingly enough, the director behind the film is Hubert Davis, a former NBA player who took over head coaching duties for legend Roy Williams after he retired from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill this year.

Hubert said the documentary came to fruition after digesting the fascinating and powerful stories from hockey’s Black pioneers.

“I think it is more important than ever before for all generations, particularly young people of color, to understand and see the diverse faces who have contributed and shaped one the essential fabrics of our country,” Davis said in a statement obtained by Baller Alert.

Two former Black hockey players, Zayde Wisdom and Wayne Simmonds, will be featured prominently in “Black Ice” and will recall both the triumphs and abuse they endured by players, teams and fans.

Baller Alert states that Canadian broadcaster Bell Media confirmed that it will air “Black Ice” on its TSN, Crave, and CTV platforms and the documentary will be released in Canadian theaters.

No such distribution deal has been established yet in the United States.