Kaytranada, Playboi Carti and Miley Cyrus set the vibes for Lollapalooza

Lollapalooza launched its first day with thousands in attendance in Chicago. The pandemic and the rise of the delta variant seemed to do little to deter those who were ready to come outside and experience life as it was before the pandemic. The festival has specific protocols when it comes to attendance. Those who attended must be able to present a vaccination card or proof of being tested for COVID-19 72 hours prior to attending the festival. According to a Lollapalooza post via Twitter, 90% of the festival-goers showed proof of their vaccination. 600 festival-goers were turned away for lack of documentation.

With that said, COVID was not the star of the show. Haitian-Canadian Dj Kaytranada, Playboy Carti and Miley Cyrus provided the best example of the variety of entertainment the festival has to offer this year.

Kaytranada’s DJ set at The Bud Light Music Stage created a vibe to quell the fear and bring the celebration to the center of these festivities. He wasted no time setting the mood as people gathered along the Grant park lawn dancing and feeling good.

On the other side of Grant Park at the T-Mobile stage, Playboy Carti was masked up and put his fans in a frenzy. Rolling out spoke with one of Carti’s fans, Diego Rosales, and asked what he thought about the Playboi Carti set. “I saw Playboi Carti last weekend at Rolling Loud and then today at Lollapalooza and he still manages to keep the same energy at a super intense level pleasing all of his die-hard fans.” said Rosales

Miley Cyrus closed out the evening at the T-Mobile stage delivering an impressive performance for the fans who love her. Miley did a 90-minute set and performed tracks off of her latest album Plastic Hearts. She also surprised Lollapalooza by bringing out rock legend Billy Idol, along with Wiz Khalifa, Juicy J and, Chicago’s son G Herbo.

Friday is shaping up to be another historic night with Tyler, The Creator being the big act for the evening.

Take a look at a few pics below.