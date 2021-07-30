‘SNL’ comedian Michael Che slammed for jokes about Simone Biles

Comedian Michael Che, most famous for his tenure with “Saturday Night Live,” is getting butchered on social media for posting vicious jokes regarding iconic gymnast Simone Biles’ withdrawal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Che posted a few revolting jokes about Biles, 24, on his Instagram story platform on Thursday, July 29, 2021, that even he even described as “tasteless.” Biles, as has been reported repeatedly, created a firestorm of controversy when she pulled out of gymnastics team finals after feeling emotionally overwhelmed. When the team went on to lose the gold medal to rival Russia, earning a silver, Biles was excoriated nationwide.

This is where Che thought it would be funny to poke fun at Biles as he stated he had accumulated several minutes-worth of jokes on the embattled gymnastics legend. Che has since deleted all the jokes, but they were screenshot by the likes of Newsweek.

Most fans and observers felt that Che flagrantly crosses over the line of decency when he made this joke about disgraced former gymnastics medical trainer Larry Nassar and Simone Biles. Nassar was convicted of sexually assaulting several dozens of female gymnasts, including Biles, and was subsequently sentenced to more than 100 years in prison.

Che must have known that folks were going to come after him because on early Friday morning, Newsweek reports, Che posted this message on his IG account before deleting everything:

“I got hacked today. Can’t believe they got me. Y’all know I only do jokes about whites and cops.”

Despite this last message, Che is getting slammed on social media as most do not believe that he was hacked.

Not Michael Che using the same IG font as his “hacker” 💀💀🤧🤧 pic.twitter.com/k1LSySumd5 — MeganTheeStallion’sPatella (@KirkWrites79) July 30, 2021

Yes @nbcsnl @nbc is on hiatus, but doesn't Michael Che have an @HBO deal too? It'd be a great time to act on all the big talk of listening to Black women, and drop that talent-free wastrel who constantly maligns us. We have receipts for years but this latest stunt is inexcusable. — @PiaGlenn (@PiaGlenn) July 30, 2021

Michael Che is not even one of those comics who make a business of joking about the unjoke-able. He is simply bereft of talent. Lots of people who are devoid of skill have successful careers, but he's crossed too many lines at this point and there's no excuse. He was a mistake. — @PiaGlenn (@PiaGlenn) July 30, 2021