‘SNL’ comedian Michael Che slammed for jokes about Simone Biles

By Terry Shropshire | July 30, 2021 |

Simone Biles at the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards 2016 (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Comedian Michael Che, most famous for his tenure with “Saturday Night Live,” is getting butchered on social media for posting vicious jokes regarding iconic gymnast Simone Biles’ withdrawal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Che posted a few revolting jokes about Biles, 24, on his Instagram story platform on Thursday, July 29, 2021, that even he even described as “tasteless.” Biles, as has been reported repeatedly, created a firestorm of controversy when she pulled out of gymnastics team finals after feeling emotionally overwhelmed. When the team went on to lose the gold medal to rival Russia, earning a silver, Biles was excoriated nationwide.

This is where Che thought it would be funny to poke fun at Biles as he stated he had accumulated several minutes-worth of jokes on the embattled gymnastics legend. Che has since deleted all the jokes, but they were screenshot by the likes of Newsweek.

Most fans and observers felt that Che flagrantly crosses over the line of decency when he made this joke about disgraced former gymnastics medical trainer Larry Nassar and Simone Biles. Nassar was convicted of sexually assaulting several dozens of female gymnasts, including Biles, and was subsequently sentenced to more than 100 years in prison.

Che must have known that folks were going to come after him because on early Friday morning, Newsweek reports, Che posted this message on his IG account before deleting everything:

I got hacked today. Can’t believe they got me. Y’all know I only do jokes about whites and cops.”

Despite this last message, Che is getting slammed on social media as most do not believe that he was hacked.

 

 

 

 



