Instagram influencer Ray Hushpuppi pleads guilty to multimillion-dollar scam

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris | July 31, 2021 |

(Image source: Instagram – @hushpuppi)

Nigerian social media star and influencer Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, known throughout Instagram as “Hushpuppi” or “Ray Hushpuppi,” has pleaded guilty to scamming and defrauding a businessman and others out of tens of millions of dollars. Hushpuppi is known for his luxurious lifestyle and living the good life.

A federal grand jury indictment unsealed this week alleges an elaborate scheme to steal more than $1.1 million from a businessperson attempting to finance the construction of a school for children in Qatar — and the subsequent laundering of illicit proceeds through bank accounts around the world. The three-count indictment returned on April 29 and unsealed Monday, July 26, charges three U.S.-based defendants who were arrested last week — as well as three defendants believed to be in Africa — with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to engage in money laundering, and aggravated identity theft.

