Simone Biles withdraws from 2 more Olympic events

Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast of all time, has decided to withdraw from two more events at the Olympics in Tokyo after consultation with the gymnastics team’s medical staff.

Biles, 24, will not participate in the floor and balance beam finals that are set to take place on Aug. 2 and 3, respectively.

USA Gymnastics confirmed Biles’ position on Friday, which follows Biles withdrawal from the team finals earlier in the week that sparked contentious debate nationwide.

In a statement obtained by Newsweek, USA Gymnastics said: “After further consultation with medical staff, Simone Biles has decided to withdraw from the event finals for vault and the uneven bars,” the team said. “She will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether to compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam.”

However, despite Simone’s last-minute decision to back out, USA Gymnastics reiterated their admiration for the diminutive 24-year-old who is widely considered the greatest gymnast of all time.

“We remain in awe of Simone, who continues to handle this situation with courage and grace, and all of the athletes who have stepped up during these unexpected circumstances.”

Biles decision to quit during the team’s all-around competition incited harsh condemnation from her critics but also inspired widespread support from fans and contemporaries alike.

After taking considerable incoming fire for her stoppage of play, Biles took to explaining to her 6.5 million Instagram followers that she didn’t “quit.”

“For anyone saying I quit, I didn’t quit,” Biles penned on Friday, July 30, 2021. “My mind and body are simply not in sync.”

“I don’t think you realize how dangerous this is on hard/competition surface, nor do I have to explain why I put health first.

Biles completed her thought by saying: “Physical health is mental health.”