Steph Curry joins nonprofit to help close the racial wealth divide in the US

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris | August 1, 2021 |

Stephen and Ayesha Curry (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Tinseltown)

NBA star and Golden State Warrior Steph Curry believes in closing the racial wealth gap in the United States and has partnered with nonprofit NinetyToZero to bring awareness to the cause. Curry is now part of the organization’s leadership advisory council and will use his star power and business savvy to help support the nonprofit’s goals.

NinetyToZero provides a road map for companies and organizations to drive change now, focusing on Black talent and businesses. The name of the nonprofit comes from the belief that White Americans have 90% more wealth than Black Americans. The nonprofit was started in April by companies and organizations including Goldman Sachs, Starbucks and the Robin Hood Foundation, which has been incubating the initiative. NinetyToZero will ultimately become independent of the foundation according to CNBC.

“I’m excited to be joining the Advisory of NinetyToZero. Uncovering solutions and creating opportunities is something I’m profoundly committed to. Bridging the racial wealth gap is one of the biggest challenges of our generation. We are setting a concrete approach that every organization can take to initiate meaningful progress now,” the NBA champion posted on Instagram.

