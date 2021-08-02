DaBaby pulled from prestigious festival lineups amid homophobic rant backlash

DaBaby has been in the news lately for all the wrong reasons and it doesn’t seem to be getting any better.

Just last week, the 29-year-old North Carolina native was pulled from the 2021 Parklife Festival in Manchester, England, following his recent homophobic rants at Rolling Loud.

DaBaby has seen some of his peers, including T.I., show support, claiming the stage is no place for sensitive ears, while others have berated his actions. Subsequent to his removal in England, DaBaby’s performance at Lollapolooza was canceled as well.

Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight. Young Thug will now perform at 9:00pm on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage, and G Herbo will perform at 4:00pm on the T-Mobile Stage. pic.twitter.com/Mx4UiAi4FW — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) August 1, 2021

And finally, the Governer’s Ball in New York City, which initially hoped to have the Cleveland-born rapper perform for its 10th anniversary, released an official statement on Monday, Aug. 2, condemning “discrimination of any kind.” His name was subsequently removed from said lineup.