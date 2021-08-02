 Skip to content

News2 » DaBaby pulled from prestigious festival lineups amid homophobic rant backlash

DaBaby pulled from prestigious festival lineups amid homophobic rant backlash

By N. Ali Early | August 2, 2021 |

DaBaby at WGCI BIG JAM 2019 (Photo by Eddy “Precise” Lamarre for rolling out)

DaBaby has been in the news lately for all the wrong reasons and it doesn’t seem to be getting any better.

Just last week, the 29-year-old North Carolina native was pulled from the 2021 Parklife Festival in Manchester, England, following his recent homophobic rants at Rolling Loud.

DaBaby has seen some of his peers, including T.I., show support, claiming the stage is no place for sensitive ears, while others have berated his actions. Subsequent to his removal in England, DaBaby’s performance at Lollapolooza was canceled as well.

And finally, the Governer’s Ball in New York City, which initially hoped to have the Cleveland-born rapper perform for its 10th anniversary, released an official statement on Monday, Aug. 2, condemning “discrimination of any kind.” His name was subsequently removed from said lineup.



Posted in News2 and tagged , , , ,

Author claims Aaliyah was drugged before her plane crash

Rapper 42 Dugg defends kissing and licking his son on 3rd birthday (video)

‘Boyz N the Hood’ star Cuba Gooding Jr. may have to pay millions to accuser

T.I. accuses the gay community of bullying and harassing him

Boosie Badazz calls Lil Nas X a gay slur and then defends DaBaby’s homophobia

GLAAD responds to DaBaby’s homophobic comments as he loses endorsement deal



Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.