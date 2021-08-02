Nelly is single again

Nelly and Shantel Jackson have split after six years together.

The rapper’s longtime girlfriend has confirmed the pair have gone their separate ways but remain on good terms.

Responding to a follower who asked on Instagram: “R u [and] Nelly still together? I love seeing u guys together.” She replied: “No we’re not. … Just friends.”

The breakup will come as a surprise to their fans, as Nelly claimed just last year that the pair were “working toward” an engagement.

The 46-year-old rapper admitted he couldn’t imagine his life without the 37-year-old model.

He gushed at the time: “I would not want my life to not have Shantel in it. We’ve been seeing each other for five or six years. Any time you can connect with somebody like that, it works out for the long run. She’s sweet, beautiful, and the more we got to know each other, she’s just as beautiful inside.”

Calling Jackson “the one,” Nelly added: “She’s great. She’s really dope. We have a great time, and we understand each other. We have so much in common. She grew up in the inner city, she knows what it’s like to go through certain things in life when you grow up in the inner city. “She’s very driven, very passionate about the things she does and she doesn’t accept anything but wanting to be better. And that’s what I love. That’s exactly what I love.”

When questioned about the possibility of an engagement, Nelly said: “We’re working toward it. When we know, I’ll tell you.”