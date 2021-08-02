Octavia Spencer to be honored at the Outfest LA LGBTQ Film Festival

Hidden Figures star Octavia Spencer will be honored with the James Schamus Ally Award at the 2021 Outfest LA LGBTQ Film Festival. The award will be presented to the burgeoning Hollywood producer at L.A.’s Orpheum Theatre on Aug. 22, as part of the festival’s Closing Night Gala.

The Ally Award was created “to honor the efforts of an individual in bringing LGBTQ stories to the forefront.” The award takes its name from Oscar-nominated producer James Schamus, who was awarded Outfest’s Achievement Award in 2014. Past honorees include James Franco, Andra Day, and Rita Moreno.

“I am so honored to be recognized with the 2021 Annual James Schamus Ally Award. I am proud to bring LGBTQIA+ stories to audiences all over the world and am thrilled that our own film, Right to Try, will be making its premiere at this important festival. It speaks to the kind of stories I want to see on screen – celebrating everyday heroes with a true sense of hope,” Spencer told Variety.

Besides receiving the honor, The Help actress will also premiere her new film during the festival titled Right to Try, which centers on AIDS. The project was produced through her Orit Entertainment production company along with Brian Clisham and Stephanie Kluft. Right to Try tells the story of Jeffrey Drew, who puts his life on the line to try and help find a cure for HIV.

“In honoring Octavia, we are paying tribute to one of the most incredible, talented, and inspiring voices and storytellers of our generation. Her body of work is made up of such a diversity of roles, and has brought great empathy and opened conversations about aspects faced by many members of our QBIPOC community and audiences,” Outfest Executive Director, Damien S. Navarro, further commented to Variety.

Check out Spencer’s announcement about the project from Instagram below.