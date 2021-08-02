Think what you like, Ice-T’s wife Coco still nursing her 5-year-old

Coco Austin won’t stop breastfeeding her 5-year-old daughter Chanel until she’s ready to be weaned off her milk.

The “Ice Loves Coco” star is continuing to nurse her little girl — whom she shares with husband Ice-T — because the process is a source of comfort for her daughter, especially amid the current coronavirus crisis, which Coco previously described as feeling like the world is “coming to an end.”

Speaking to Us Weekly, she said: “Chanel still likes my boobs. It’s a big bonding moment for a mother and your child.”

She added: “Why take that away from her? … If she doesn’t want it, all right, that’s where you stop it. But I’m not just going to say no.”

In a previous breastfeeding update last year, the 42-year-old beauty said: “At a time when the world feels like its coming to an end … suck up as much love as you can!

Coco insisted that Chanel does eat “real food” and doesn’t get all her nutrients from breast milk, but nurses her to help her relax.

She added: “At this point in nursing its just for comfort and believe me the girl loves meat so its not like she isn’t eating real food… Thank you to all that understand my view… i see most of you are so eager to side with me and I too root for you in your journey as well … Us moms are connected.”

Coco previously said she would be “so sad” when she has to stop breastfeeding because she loves the “special” bond she has with her daughter.