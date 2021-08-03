Fetty Wap asks fans to honor his daughter by posting these specific images

Fetty Wap has thanked his followers for their supportive words following the death of four-year-old Lauren Maxwell – whom he has with US dancer Turquoise Miami – earlier this week and has asked them to post photographs and emojis of the beautiful insects, which symbolise rebirth and transformation, because the little one was obsessed with them.

Specifically The 30-year-old rapper has begged his fans to flood social media with “butterflies” because his daughter loved them. Taking to Instagram Live on Monday night, Fetty said as he clutched a photograph of his “little twin”: “Man. Man. Thank y’all, yeah? That’s love. I appreciate ya’ll, for real. Damn. That’s love. She’d be happy as hell.

“Thank y’all, yeah? I appreciate y’all. Look at my little twin right there. Will y’all do me a favor, though? For real. Y’all can do me a favor? Just post all butterflies. All butterflies. Shorty loved butterflies. Look at my little baby. Look at my little twin right there. I love you.”

Turquoise announced the sad news on her Instagram account earlier this week, but she didn’t reveal when or how Lauren died. Alongside a short clip of Lauren in a swimming pool, she added thecaption: “This is m y amazing ,beautiful , funny , vibrant, loving ,talented , smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius. If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself “ i love you LAUREN ” because they say that souls can feel your love #rip (sic)”

Following a performance at Miami’s Rolling Loud festival last month, Fetty wrote on his Instagram Story: “LoLo daddy did that s*** for you last night baby girl. (sic)”. In October, the ‘My Way’ hitmaker – whose real name is Willie Junior

Maxwell II – took to social media to pay tribute to his brother, Twyshon Depew, after he was shot and killed in New Jersey at 26. He wrote on Instagram: “I love you lil bro my twin … R.I.P … I failed you bro, I’m sorry … I keep calling ya phone and you won’t pick it up and that s*** never ring 3 times. Now it’s straight to vm I love you lil bro I really thought I could get you out before I ever had to make a post like this lil bro like wtf (sic)”.

And last month, Fetty remembered his sibling on Father’s Day. He posted: “You was new to it but true to it… happy Father’s Day lil bro … sai green we got him …#HoodAngels… you too Perion I love you big bra ya lil ones ain’t that lil no more.

ima pop a bottle for y’all today gang (sic)”