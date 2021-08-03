Rihanna recruits Black female motorcycle club for new Fenty X Savage campaign

Rihanna stays setting tends and has enlisted the Black female motorcycle club Caramel Curves to endorse the latest collection from her Savage X Fenty lingerie line. Caramel Curves launched in 2005 and is based in New Orleans. The ladies meet up on Sundays to show off their tricks and swag dressed in rhinestones, high heels, and helmets with mohawks. Their charisma and bright flair caught the attention of the “Umbrella” singer, as she unveils over 100 new styles of bras and panties.

“The Caramel Curves show the world what being a badass boss is all about, while bringing sexiness along for the ride,” Rihanna told Vogue.

In the Savage X Fenty campaign, The Caramel Curves are photographed throughout N.O. dressed in various fishnet and embroidered lingerie pieces alongside their tricked-out bikes.

“I didn’t want to go shop for basic clothes because I didn’t dress like that. I always wore sparkly, blingy stuff all the time. So that pretty much started the trend for the Caramel Curves that ‘This is our look,’” Caramel Curves co-founder Nakosha “Coco” Smith told the fashion bible.

“When this comes out, I feel like a lot of people are going to be like, ‘I am not surprised that Rihanna picked the Caramel Curves because those girls stay fly,’” Smith added.

The club currently has ten active members and six of them appeared in the ads. You can check out the lingerie at www.savagex.com and also find more about the motorcycle club in their interview with Vice.

Also peep a few spots below as co-founders Nakosha “Coco” Smith and Shanika “Tru” Beatty, along with President Andrea “Hoodpriss” Shepherd and members Tierra “Choosy” Thomas, Kimberly “Karma” Gilbert, and Dezel “First Lady Fox” Haynes show how they ride dirty with Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty line.