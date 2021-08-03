Snoop Dogg slams the NFL and NBA

Legendary lyricist Snoop Dogg verbally tore off a few chunks of flesh from the NFL and NBA for their glaring void of Black representation in the ownership and executive ranks.

During a sit down with the New York Times, the West Coast Doggfather likens the situation to a plantation where the figurative overseers are all White and the product that’s producing billions of dollars annually, is majority Black.

“Why don’t we have an owner in an NFL? That’s just racist. Period, point-blank,” he said. “We need to own an NFL team.”

Minorities own the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars, but neither are Black.

“The NFL isn’t the only major sporting organization with a similar lack of representation,” said Snoop said, shifting the target of his ire to the NBA.

“We got one half-owner in the NBA, Michael Jordan,” Snoop told the newspaper. “But the whole league is 90 percent, Black. So we still the slaves, and they still the masters.”

MJ is the only majority Black owner despite the fact more than 80 percent of the players are African American, the Times points out.

“That’s why in the music game, we took the initiative to say, [expletive] that. We’re the masters, and we own our masters,” the rapper said defiantly. “We’re going to negotiate with you the way we think it should be. We changed that industry years ago, with our mentality of having our own labels.”

Snoop believes the same reprehensible paradigm exists in TikTok and music streaming as it does in major pro sports.

“I just don’t understand the dynamics of those numbers and how they can create these systems without Black people up top, while Black people are the ones generating the most money from these systems through the music,” Snoop reasoned.