Billionaire Dr. Dre’s daughter is homeless

The daughter of billionaire music mogul Dr. Dre revealed that she is homeless and is living out of her car in California, barely able to keep her head above water.

LaTonya Young, 38, is a mother of four and the eldest daughter of The Chronic mastermind who discovered and helped unveil the likes of Snoop Dogg, Eminem and 50 Cent.

The beleaguered daughter said she has been working a number of odd jobs, such as Door Dash and Uber Eats, to make ends meet but it has been woefully insufficient to keep a roof over her children’s heads.

She told the Daily Mail of Great Britain that she has not gotten financial help from her father in the past 18 months. This forced her to move from Las Vegas to California to try to find better work. Still, she had to leave her children in order to grind out a living.

“My kids are staying with friends — they are not living in the car, it’s just me,” Young said.

“I’m taking odd jobs just to make it now — I got paid $15 an hour as an assembler at the warehouse. I’m trying to keep my head above water. I’ve been in debt for a while.”

Worse, Young is very fearful that the SUV she rented will be repossessed as she has fallen behind on the payments. It costs $2300 for three weeks.

“Sooner or later they are going to take the car.”

More than just the money, Young said she just wants to see her father whom she has not laid eyes on in 18 years. She says the only way she can communicate with him is through his team acting as intermediaries.

“I’m just trying to communicate with him and see if he wants to talk to his grandkids,” she told the Daily Mail.