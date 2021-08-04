Rihanna is officially a bilionaire

As much as fans have been awed by Rihanna’s record-breaking stint in the music game, the sultry songstress has made a much bigger splash in the business world.

In fact, the Barbadian beauty born as Robyn Rihanna Fenty has had such a run in the world of fashion and finance that Forbes magazine has officially declared that she is a billionaire and the richest female entertainer in the world.

The esteemed financial publication stated on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, that Rihanna, at just 32 years old, is worth a whopping $1.7 billion that has come mostly from her phenomenally successful Fenty empire.

Bad Girl RiRi owns 50 percent of the Fenty Beauty inclusive cosmetics line that has dwarfed the competition by catering to a wide range of individuals, most particularly Black females and other women of color.

Because Rihanna filled a mammoth void in the makeup world — by creating shades and colors for underrepresented demographics — Fenty Beauty became a runaway train from the very beginning, hauling in an astronomical $1.4 billion in just five years.

But the ravenous Rihanna’s appetite was hardly satiated with just Fenty Beauty. The “Rude Boy” singer since created Savage x Fenty, a lingerie line, and Fenty Skin, a skincare company that works in tandem with her beauty line. According to Forbes, those are worth an estimated $270 million. Add the millions she accrued from her history-making music career and it all adds up to approximately $1.7 billion.

Seems apropos that Rihanna made her entry into the music game through another billionaire, Shawn Carter, aka Jay-Z, as she is following in his footsteps.

And look for RiRi to continue to add to her quickly-mushrooming empire with an upcoming venture called Fenty Parfum, a fragrance due out in the middle of August 2021.