T.I. arrested in Amsterdam

Rap mogul T.I. was reportedly arrested in The Netherlands while celebrating his wedding anniversary with his wife, Tomeka “Tiny” Harris.

The music power couple had sojourned in Italy to commemorate the 11th year since that the two exchanged vows. While in Europe, the couple decided to trek on over to Amsterdam, where the Grand Hustle boss ran into the local police — literally.

According to Tip, 40, he was riding on his bike while using his phone when he and an Amsterdam squad car collided and he was subsequently taken to jail. Using your phone while biking is illegal in Amsterdam.

Tip regaled his 15 million Instagram followers of the episode in a live video.

“So, I’m locked up now,” Tip began in the video. “I’m obviously not supposed to have my phone as I’m biking, and because the policeman ran into me and broke his rearview [mirror], and because I didn’t have my passport on me. I don’t know, it’ll be fine.”

The star of classic films ATL and American Gangster said that even though the officer was irate, the transport from the streets to the back seat of a squad car and then to jail was drama-free, relatively speaking.

“He was extremely upset,” Tip testified. “I myself, I was having a great time. Still, I’m still not upset. I’m having a phenomenal time. They arrested me, they didn’t even put me in handcuffs. They just opened the door and invited me to the backseat. I obliged.”

Tip tried to bail himself out with the thick wad of cash he had in his pocket, which he still had in his pocket and flashed for the camera. However, T.I. said the police made him call someone to bring his passport.