Entertainment Videos » Filmmaker Trenton Lumpkin calls ‘Through Her Eyes’ a movie with a real message

Filmmaker Trenton Lumpkin joins rolling out to discuss his project Through Her Eyes. Initially, a thesis project, Lumpkin explains how the film came to fruition and led to a streaming agreement with Amazon.

Through Her Eyes is now streaming on Amazon.com. This is Lumpkin’s first feature film. Actress Rayven Ferrell leads the cast as Rosalee Wimbush, an aspiring radio host attending a desegregated school.

August 5, 2021

Jeandra LeBeauf

Jeandra LeBeauf is an Inglewood-based Sports & Entertainment reporter & Producer.

