Miley Cyrus offers to educate DaBaby after homophobic rant

DaBaby has been feeling the heat since his homophobic remarks at last month’s Rolling Loud Festival in Miami and has issued several apologies since being replaced on several major musical festivals and losing of a few endorsement deals. Admitting in his last apology that he wanted “the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from his mistakes,” Miley Cyrus has taken him up on that offer and wants to share some advice with the North Carolina rapper.

“@DaBaby check your DMS – would love to talk and see how we can learn from each other and help be part of making a more just and understanding future! For more info @greaterthanaids is a great resource! 🌈💕 @happyhippiefdn. As a proud and loyal member of the LGBTQIA+ community, much of my life has been dedicated to encouraging love, acceptance, and open mindedness. The internet can fuel a lot of hate and anger and is the nucleus of cancel culture… but I believe it can also be a place filled with education, conversation, communication and connection,” Cyrus posted on Instagram.

She also expressed that forgiveness is key and that cancel culture forgets that at times.

“It’s easier to cancel someone than to find forgiveness and compassion in ourselves or take the time to change hearts and minds. There’s no more room for division if we want to keep seeing progress! Knowledge is power! I know I still have so much to learn!” she added.

Eleven HIV charities and organizations have also asked DaBaby to have a private meeting with them to help tackle misinformation about HIV and AIDS he ranted about during the show. Describing DaBaby’s comments as “inaccurate and harmful,” the group penned in an open letter to the “Rockstar” hitmaker.

