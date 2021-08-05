Will Packer producing film on IG influencer and scam artist Ray Hushpuppi

The life of Nigerian social media star and influencer Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, known throughout Instagram as “Hushpuppi” or “Ray Hushpuppi,” is about to hit the big screen. Will Packer Productions and Mo Abudu’s EbonyLife Studios are combining forces to develop an untitled project based on Evan Ratliff’s Bloomberg article, “The Fall of the Billionaire Gucci Master.” The two production companies won the rights in a highly competitive situation and have set up the project at Universal Pictures.

The Bloomberg article delved into Abbas’ influential life. Also dubbed the Billionaire Gucci Master, Abbas is alleged to have perfected a simple internet scam that allowed him to launder millions of dollars. According to Deadline, Packer and Abu’s project is described as a globetrotting action thriller — a hybrid of Catch Me If You Can and The Usual Suspects.

“EbonyLife is uniquely positioned to ensure the depth and authenticity of this film. This is why we needed to partner with a major Hollywood producer like Will Packer Productions – they are equally invested in telling stories that resonate with our audiences. We understand the environment of poverty and deprivation that breeds highly talented and fundamentally flawed characters like Hushpuppi, and WPP knows how to create stories with global appeal,” Abudu told Deadline.

Just last week, Abbas, known for his luxurious lifestyle and living the good life, pleaded guilty to scamming and defrauding a businessman and others out of tens of millions of dollars. His charges include conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to engage in money laundering, and aggravated identity theft.

