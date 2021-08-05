Yo Gotti offers support to family of Mississippi prisoner found dead

Memphis, Tennessee, rapper Yo Gotti has stepped up once again in his fight to help bring change to America’s prisons. The “Rake It Up” creator and Team ROC are covering the funeral and autopsy expenses for 26-year-old Chadarion Henderson, who was found dead at Parchman prison in Mississippi earlier this month.

In a press release shared by Complex, Henderson indicated to his mother in July that he “feared for his life” at the prison known for its violence. Henderson had only been in prison two weeks when he was found hung on Aug. 1. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is now looking into the death while Team Roc, the social justice arm of Roc Nation, will pay for an independent doctor to conduct a full autopsy. Gotti, who is managed by Roc Nation, will cover the funeral costs.

“Chadarion Henderson’s unexplained death inside Parchman is the latest example of how that prison continues to fail to protect its incarcerated population. My heart goes out to the Henderson family. They deserve sympathy and an opportunity to get closure. I’m committed to doing my part to cover the family’s funeral expenses and make sure Chadarion is remembered by his loved ones in a respectable and dignified way,” Yo Gotti told Complex in a statement.

