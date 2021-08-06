Entertainment marketer Christopher Davis urges people to be vaccinated

With over 13 years of branded entertainment marketing experience, Christopher Davis is more than a leader in the industry, he is a leader in the community. Davis joins rolling out’s Health IQ to discuss the COVID vaccine and how to keep Chicago protected and entertained.

Where were you when you first heard about COVID-19?

It was around All-Star weekend, I did about six events that week. One was at Soldier field, everybody likens that to a super-spreader event that was right around the time we began hearing about it. I’ll never forget it, only because I felt like I had so many things lined up, and all of a sudden everything came to a halt.

What COVID protocols are you putting in place at your events? What has been hard to enforce?

When we first opened back up for events, we had PCR tests available at the door, most [events] were outdoor initially until they opened up the indoor seating, everything was spaced out, 6 people to a table. We adhere to all of Chicago’s protocols, but once people became inebriated it was hard to police and control, that was probably our biggest hurdle in providing entertainment safely.

