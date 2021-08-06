Megan Thee Stallion says college studies have kept her grounded

Megan Thee Stallion says studying at college while being a Grammy-winning rap megastar has kept her “head straight.”

The “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker is due to graduate with a degree in health administration from Texas Southern University later this year, and being a student has ensured she hasn’t gotten too big for her boots.

Megan, 26, told People: “School has kept me grounded.”

“I might have an amazing night but knowing I have to finish a paper, project or my homework to graduate, keeps my head on straight.”

In February, Megan reassured her social media followers that she’s committed to her studies despite her chart success after one Twitter user cast doubt on her ambition.

The “WAP” star, who eventually hopes to open an assisted living facility in Houston, wrote: “Mam Im abt [sic] to Graduate in the fall and still gone open my facility … hope you get them retweets doe [sic].”

Megan is thrilled that she’s managing to prove her doubters wrong by balancing her studies with her music career.

She added: “They swore I wasn’t gone [sic] get that degree [laughing emojis] SIKE.”

Megan previously explained that her dream of opening an assisted living facility was inspired by her own family.

“I watched my grandmother take care of my great-grandmother all my life. Just watching these two little old ladies take care of each other, I was like, ‘Y’all need some help.’ ” she said.

She conceded that trying to juggle studying and her rap career has proven to be a huge challenge.

But Megan observed that other people face similarly difficult situations all the time, so she’s determined to realize her long-held ambition.

The music star — who released her debut album, Good News, in November — said: “I know my schedule is crazy because I’m on the road all the time rapping, but there are other women who take care of kids and work nine to five [shifts] and the graveyard shifts. When you’re going to school and you’re really dedicated and you really want it, you will figure out a way to make the time to do it.”