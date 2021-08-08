Beyoncé dropping new Ivy Park collection honoring Black cowboys (video)

Beyonce pays tribute to her native Texas and Black cowboys with the upcoming release of her new “Ivy Park Rodeo” collection from Adidas on Aug. 19. The collection will feature 58 adult apparel styles, five adult footwear styles, and 13 different accessories.

Beyonce stars in the visual campaign which kicked off Aug. 6 along with actor Glynn Turman who wears a denim tracksuit while riding a horse in the video. The actor known for roles on hit shows like “A Different World” and “The Wire” and the classic film Cooley High is also a cowboy in real life and is the owner of a horse ranch. Queen Bey’s mother Tina Knowles Lawson and Houston rapper’s Monaleo and Tobe Nwigwe are featured in the advertisements as well.

The “Single Ladies” hitmaker spoke with the Houston Chronicle and explained that her latest collection was inspired by the inimitable style and undeniable influence of Black cowboys and cowgirls and celebrates the formidable impact of Black men and women on American Western culture. She also reminisced about her childhood trips to the Houston Rodeo and noted that American history needs to recognize more Black, Brown, and Native cowboy stories.

“After understanding where the word ‘cowboy’ came from, I realized how much of the Black, Brown and Native cowboy stories are missing in American history. I am proud to represent Houston culture, my roots and all the people who understand fried Snickers and fried turkey legs. The collection merges fashion with Western tradition and features buckles, chaps and a cow print in an unexpected purple-and-brown mix. There are wide-leg denim pants and bodysuits, a denim tracksuit and bucket hat, a canvas waist bag and even a cowboy hat, among other pieces,” the star aka Sasha Fierce told the newspaper.

The collection will be available in inclusive sizing from XXXS to 4XL. Prices range from $45 to $200 for the apparel and $25 to $75 for the accessories, with shoes retailing for $140 to $200. Check out the “Ivy Park Rodeo” collection visual campaign below.