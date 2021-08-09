Bad Boy Hitmen producer Chucky Thompson dies

Veteran hip-hop and R&B producer Chucky Thompson has passed away. Jay-Z’s engineer Young Guru posted the news about his late D.C. brother born Carl E. Thompson and credits the hitmaker with launching his career.

“There is nothing I can write that will take away this pain. I have to say RIP to my mentor, my big brother, the man who changed my life forever. You were the kindest person the world has ever seen. You were the most gifted musician I have ever been around,” Young Guru posted on Instagram.

Thompson made a name for himself as one of the members of Bad Boy’s in-house production squad The Hitmen. Some of Thompson’s massive production credits include Mary J. Blige’s “You Bring Me Joy” and The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Big Poppa” and “Ready To Die.” He also produced Nas’ hit single “One Mic” and “Thinking of You” off Usher’s 1994 self-titled debut.

“You treated me like family from day one. You made a point to the labels that I had to fly to New York with you on every session. You put me in rooms with Biggie. I will forever be in your debt, and I will forever be your little brother. This one hurts so bad I can even explain it. RIP @chucklife365 there will never be another you!!!!,” Young Guru added in his post.

Thompson’s cause of death has been attributed to COVID-19 symptoms according to AllHipHop.com. The producer was recently featured in Mary J. Blige’s “My Life” documentary and produced tracks on Diddy’s upcoming album Off The Grid Volume 1, which is scheduled to drop Sept. 24.

Busta Rhymes, Tevin Campbell, Total, Brian McKnight, Raheem DeVaughn and Ne-Yo, are also a few others he blessed heat with from behind the boards during his musical trek.

RIP