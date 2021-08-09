Edgerrin James delivers empowering NFL Hall of Fame speech

Retired NFL running back Edgerrin James was one of the players who received his flowers this weekend as he was inducted into the NFL’s Hall of Fame. James played 11 seasons in the league, garnering 80 rushing touchdowns and accumulating 12,246 yards during his runs with the Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks. He was inducted into the 2020 class but the ceremony was postponed last year due to COVID-19. This year the celebration honored the classes of both 2020 and 2021.

James had one of the best induction speeches ever as he received his gold jacket and bronze bust of his likeness, telling people that perception can make a fool out of many.

“For some reason, I always had to deal with perception. Perception, though, isn’t always reality. It definitely wasn’t my reality. People looked at my gold teeth and dreads and were shocked and surprised I had never been under arrest or spent time in jail. So many people told me you can’t have dreads and gold teeth and be accepted in the NFL, but I never listened. I always knew who I was: a great football player, a great father, a proud Black man, a lion, and (the dreads) was my mane, which many of those doubters would later discover once they got to know the real me,’’ declared the Florida native.

James also discussed the new young talent in his speech and how dreadlocks have now become widely accepted, after his trailblazing paved the way for future generations.

“Times have changed. Look around the league. Look at some of the young stars. As a matter of fact, look at my Pro Football Hall of Fame bust. Rocking the same dreads they said I shouldn’t. My closing message: Proudly represent the real you. Follow your dream, aim high, and dream the life you want to live. And to all those who’ve been judged prematurely because of their appearance, the way they speak, where they come from, and, in the minds of many, should be locked up in prison, I represent us. I’m forever immortalized, locked up in the Canton Correctional Institution … Inmate No. 3-3-6 in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. I started with gold teeth … and ended with this gold jacket,’’ he continued.

Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson and Drew Pearson were a few others who were inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame this past weekend. Check out James and his bust below.