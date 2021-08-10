 Skip to content

9 Wives examines an alleged affair and last moments of the late leader of the Nation of Islam, Elijah Muhammad.

The short film, written and directed by Fredrick Hawthorne (In Your Corner), stars Brianna Michelle Redmond as “Marie.” As Muhammad lays unresponsive in a hospital bed, Marie recounts Muhammad’s alleged misdeeds, including an affair that resulted in a child he never claimed.

9 Wives is available for download at TheBarbershopConversations.com/9wives.

August 10, 2021

Jeandra LeBeauf

Jeandra LeBeauf is an Inglewood-based Sports & Entertainment reporter & Producer.

