Jermaine O’Neal details the ‘Malice at the Palace’ incident for Netflix

Jermaine O’Neal details the infamous “Malice at the Palace” incident in a new documentary.

The Netflix documentary Untold: Malice at the Palace shows never-before-seen footage of that night and tells the story firsthand from those that lived it. In an interview with rolling out, O’Neal describes that fateful night from his point of view. In addition, he provides insight into all the legal proceedings that followed, including his reinstatement to the NBA.



Untold: Malice at The Palace is available on Netflix.