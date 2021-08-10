Noreaga and his wife joining the cast of ‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami’ (video)

Hip-hop veteran and “Drink Champs” podcast host Noreaga is continuing to sail high since hanging up his mic and has now joined the cast of “Love & Hip Hop Miami.” N.O.R.E. and his wife Neri will be featured on season four and after a long hiatus due to COVID-19, only Trina, Amara, Trick Daddy and Sukihana will be returning to the main cast. New cast members will also include Ace Hood and his wife, Shelah Marie; and Florence El Luche, a Haitian artist who has been dubbed the “Queen of Kompa Music.”

With N.O.R.E. joining the show, it’s also a reunion between him and “Love & Hip Hop” franchise executive producer Mona Scott-Young. Scott-Young was partners with the late Chris Lighty and ran one of the most successful music management companies in the late ’90s and early 2000s, Violator Management. Their successful roster included the likes of Missy Elliott, Busta Rhymes, 50 Cent, LL Cool J, Q-Tip, Fat Joe, N.O.R.E. and a host of others.

Ace Hood’s storyline should be interesting as well. In June, the “Bugatti” rapper turned to Instagram to share his drama with the mother of his kids, Shanice Tyria, and not being able to see his children on Father’s Day.

“The reason I do not have my children today is because the mother of my children wants her story to be right. Which means her story in her mind is that I am not a good father, my children don’t want to spend time with me… I don’t support the kids. Also, I’m never there for the children, so that’s her story in her mind and she wants to tear me down as a person,” he posted in a video.

Shanice wasn’t having it and clapped back and accused him of taking out a fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan.

“That man owe me $95,000 and he up here talking about, ‘It’s about money’? Antoine (Ace Hood real name), I been had a house, both of my cars is paid,” she responded in her own video.

She also stated at the time that Ace and his wife were using the drama for part of a storyline and to draw attention to the rapper’s upcoming appearance on the series. The new season of “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” premieres on Monday, Aug. 23 at 9 p.m. EDT. Check out the trailer on the next page.