Tory Lanez drops diss track aimed at Cassidy; Twitter goes into a tizzy (video)

Tory Lanez dropped a scorching diss track aimed at fellow rapper Cassidy that has Twitter in a tizzy.

Lanez, 39, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, released the song and video, “When It’s Dark (Freestyle),” in tandem as a clap back to Cassidy’s diss track earlier this month after Lanez freestyled over one of Cassidy’s cuts without permission, which greatly angered Cassidy.

With the single “When It’s Dark,” Lanez basically explained that Cassidy’s career is done and buried.

“I leave Cass body in that casket his career is in / My prime to your prime, dawg, it’s no comparison,” raps Tory on his scathing verse. “What you gon’ prepare, some Smack DVD appearances / Ding, ding, ding, 15 seconds of fame is up / Was in them hotels with R. Kelly, we should flame you up.”

Earlier this month, Cassidy, 39, who was born Barry Adrian Reese, blasted Lanez with the track “Perjury,” scolding Lanez for freestyling over one of his songs.

“You keep stealin’ all the bars you write / F— all the hype / You been a b— all your life / But a shoot a chick quick like Eddie in Harlem Nights/Canada got free healthcare, you gon’ need some / It’s stolen bars in all the records that he’s done / None of his s— is original, s— pitiful / I was selling records ‘fore the game went digital.”

After Cassidy released “Perjury,” he told Hip Hop Uncensored that he felt disrespected by Lanez.

“He feel like just because he [an] artist with some songs out, that him rappin’ to my beat is like, I should feel privileged. Like I should feel like he doin’ something for me, like I should feel grateful. F— outta here.”

