Shaq, others roast Dennis Schroder for turning down $84M contract with Lakers

Dennis Schroder, now former Los Angeles Lakers starting point guard, was one of, if not the last coveted unrestricted free agent on the market and he is now a Boston Celtic.

Dubbed “Dennis the Menace” by Lebron James for his pesty ways on the offensive and defensive ends of the court, Schroder reportedly turned down a 4-year $80M extension with the Lakers during the season in an effort to land a bigger deal this summer. If that was indeed his approach, he and his agent failed miserably, as he and Boston agreed to a 1-year $5.9 deal.

“I’m proud to announce that for the 2021-22 season I’ll be playing for the Boston Celtics!” Schroder wrote on Instagram. “This is one of the best franchises in NBA history and it will be a honour to put on the green and white and do what I love! I’m going out there every night and leaving it all on the floor for the city!! Who’s ready?”

7-time world champion Robert Horry didn’t mince words about how he felt prior to Schroder’s deal.

Robert Horry didn’t hold back on how he feels about Dennis Schröder 😳

pic.twitter.com/MxaDUrhmRA — The Laker Files (@LakerFiles) August 6, 2021

Former Lakers center and 4-time world champ Shaquille O’Neal weighed in on the matter, sparking conversation amongst several celebrities and sports figures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O’NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq)

Snoop Dogg offered, “He need a math teacher that sh– don’t add up. Best of luck. Dennis👊🏿 🍀” while comedian Bill Bellamy iterated: “WTF!!!!!! You must be a new fool!!😂😂😂😂”

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins was shocked as well, but ultimately offered some words of encouragement and Shannon Sharpe of FOX Sports Network openly shared his disapproval.

Dennis Schroder, turns dwn 4yrs 84 mil guaranteed from the Lakers only to accept 1yr 5.9 mil from Celtics. He should fire his agent or himself, but someone must go. Talk about fumbling a bag. 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) August 10, 2021