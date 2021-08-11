 Skip to content

Shaq, others roast Dennis Schroder for turning down $84M contract with Lakers

By N. Ali Early | August 11, 2021 |

NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe (Image source: Instagram – @shannonsharpe84)

Dennis Schroder, now former Los Angeles Lakers starting point guard, was one of, if not the last coveted unrestricted free agent on the market and he is now a Boston Celtic.

Dubbed “Dennis the Menace” by Lebron James for his pesty ways on the offensive and defensive ends of the court, Schroder reportedly turned down a 4-year $80M extension with the Lakers during the season in an effort to land a bigger deal this summer. If that was indeed his approach, he and his agent failed miserably, as he and Boston agreed to a 1-year $5.9 deal.

“I’m proud to announce that for the 2021-22 season I’ll be playing for the Boston Celtics!” Schroder wrote on Instagram. “This is one of the best franchises in NBA history and it will be a honour to put on the green and white and do what I love! I’m going out there every night and leaving it all on the floor for the city!! Who’s ready?”

7-time world champion Robert Horry didn’t mince words about how he felt prior to Schroder’s deal.

Former Lakers center and 4-time world champ Shaquille O’Neal weighed in on the matter, sparking conversation amongst several celebrities and sports figures.

 

Snoop Dogg offered, “He need a math teacher that sh– don’t add up. Best of luck. Dennis👊🏿 🍀” while comedian Bill Bellamy iterated: “WTF!!!!!! You must be a new fool!!😂😂😂😂”

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins was shocked as well, but ultimately offered some words of encouragement and Shannon Sharpe of FOX Sports Network openly shared his disapproval.

 

