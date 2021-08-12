Candace Owens calls climate change protests ‘Whitest extracurricular activity’

Candace Owens has never been shy about her opinion and has now weighed in on the United Nations’ climate change report, which was released on Aug. 9. Part of the report warned of “a code red for humanity” and activists have already started protesting and putting plans together to help hold corporations and businesses responsible. The idea is to help curb pollution to preserve the Earth’s climate. Owens called the protest the “Whitest extracurricular activity ever.”

“What is it about climate activism specifically that attracts so many White women in particular and why do they keep pretending they are doing it on behalf of ‘racial justice’ when there is never a single Black person in attendance at their temper tantrums. Climate activism is literally the Whitest extracurricular activity ever. It’s just something I’ve noticed over my years in politics,” Owens wrote on Twitter.

In Monday’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) new climate change report, it was noted that that carbon dioxide has reached the highest level in at least the past two million years, causing overall temperatures to rise rapidly. The report also stated that heatwaves, storms, and droughts are getting worse as well, but scientists believe the human population has to come together and can prevent disastrous climate change by reducing emissions from power plants and cars and halting the use of fossil fuels.

“I cannot explain to you the level I cringe … when I see climate protest. THE most suburban extracurricular activity in the world. It’s like being forced to watch Hillary Clinton do a hip-hop dance. They think it makes them look cool but we all just want it to stop. Tell me you’re a suburban elitist with too much time on your hands without telling me you’re a suburban elitist with too much time on your hands,” Owens further commented on Twitter.

According to The Guardian, within the next two decades, temperatures are likely to rise by more than 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, breaching the ambition of the 2015 Paris climate agreement, and bringing widespread devastation and extreme weather. Each nation is asked to come to produce fresh plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to a level that will limit global heating to no more than 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, the ambition of the Paris climate agreement and a goal the IPCC emphasized was still possible.