Chadwick Boseman delivers a beautiful performance in Disney+ animated series

Disney+ premiered its new animated series from Marvel Studios’ “What If…?” on Wednesday, Aug. 11. “What If…?” features fan-favorite characters, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor and more.

Director Bryan Andrews spoke about the late Chadwick Boseman‘s beautiful performance as T’Challa in the second episode. “It was amazing being able to work with him. We only got a small moment because our episodes are so short. … We had him for a little moment, to do our thing, and we’re so grateful for it. He was excited to bring that flavor to T’Challa and give it to the audience so that we can see a slightly different version of the character we all love,” he said.