Dr. Dre’s homeless daughter Latanya Young starts GoFundMe page

The homeless daughter of billionaire music mogul Dr. Dre has announced the start of a GoFundMe campaign to help pull her out of her doldrums.

As has been reported, LaTanya Young, 38, told the media that she and her four children are homeless after her father cut her off financially and offers no help despite being extremely rich. The daughter also said her kids are staying with friends while she moved from Las Vegas to California in order to find work to sustain herself.

Young currently lists Victorville, California, 80 miles east of Los Angeles, as the city where she currently lives out of her car.

She informed the public that she has not seen her legendary father in 18 years and has not received financial support from him in the past 18 months. She believes she has been left with no choice but to petition the conscience of the public to help her.

Young said her children — Tatiyana, 17, Rhiana, 14, D’Andre, 9, and Jason III, 4 — are now at the age where they know who their famous grandfather is, but are perplexed as to why he has never tried to see them.

“I know my dad is a busy man but I hope he will see it and reach back out to me on a father-daughter level,” Young said, according to the British Daily Mail. “They are in shock that he doesn’t want anything to do with them.”

Many pop-culture fans were taken aback when they learned that she has been working odd jobs for years in order to survive, such as a DoorDash driver and an assembly warehouse worker.

Dre has never publicly responded to his daughter’s plea for help. But she indicated Dre cut her off when she spoke publicly about him.