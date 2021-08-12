Ice-T’s wife Coco says she only bathes when she feels ‘icky’ (video)

Several celebrities have been asked recently about their bathing habits and Ice T’s wife, Coco Austin, is the latest to answer whether she abides by the standard one-day rule. During an interview with E!’s Daily Pop, she allowed that even if she doesn’t shower, she does enough to stay clean, be it birdbaths or a bidet.

“Well, I don’t shower every day. I do it when needed. My hair, I wash my hair every four days. But when I’m feeling icky, I’ll get in the shower. Whether that’s every day, that may be–but it could be every three days. I kinda keep myself clean, though. Like if I feel like my pits smell or something, I just take some washcloths and some soap to it. I might not have to clean my whole body. And then I got a bidet… so I don’t necessarily have to take a shower.”

Austin also addressed the recent backlash she received over publicly stating that she still breastfeeds her daughter.

“I’m not a[n] arguer. Whatever you wanna believe, you can believe. But I just don’t believe [because] society says ‘They should stop at two’ [that] you as a mother should stop because they said so. I’m [not] gonna stop because I feel like it’s a great bonding experience between her and I… She’s my only child, it’s not like I have a big family of kids, and so I’m savoring every moment with this child.

“I always thought I wasn’t gonna go on and on with this breastfeeding thing. I thought I would stop more like around 1. But then I loved it too much, and I was like ‘I feel like I’m wanted, like she wants me.’ I think a lot of mothers would understand… Back in the day, we used to live – big 8-10 [person] families in one room. They would feed them, co-sleep with them, nurse them. Now since it’s a new day, we have to change the rule. Why change the rule?”

