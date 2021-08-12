Jadakiss responds to Tyler, the Creator saying he has a crush on the LOX MC

Tyler, the Creator was elated after the Lox’s Verzuz battle with Dipset last week and saluted Jadakiss in a weird tweet, stating that he had a crush on the Ruff Ryder MC.

“Pause I think I gotta crush on Jadakiss. That n——a confidence and voice control is crazy, and he aged so well. JADAKISS SKIN IS SO NICE.,” Tyler tweeted last week.

The California rapper stopped by Hot 97 to promote his latest album, Call Me If You Get Lost, expanding on his comments with host Ebro Darden and how he felt Jadakiss loved the culture of hip-hop.

“Jadakiss was so ill the other night. I was like, ‘This gonna be cool, but I think Dipset got this, right?’ Bro, that man cares. He gives a f—-k! Every time he would perform, him and Styles P, it wouldn’t be 80 n——s onstage. I just noticed it was space. He made it a point to say, ‘We are home, where rap started. We feed our family because we use our voice over instrumentals, why the f—k are y’all niggas rapping over the songs?’ He wasn’t too cool to care. When Jadakiss said that, I was like, ‘Oh, I’m in love with this n—-a,” added Tyler

Jadakiss also addressed the awkward compliment when he stopped by “The Breakfast Club” and was asked about comments.

“Tyler, the Creator better chill out,” he laughed. “I like Tyler, the Creator. That just means that he tapped into our frequency, and he loved Verzuz, so I didn’t take it as disrespect. He said he had a crush on me or some crazy s–t. [He’s] very talented and very smart,” said Jada.

There hasn’t been any word of the two MCs collaborating together in the future, but with the mutual level of respect, it would definitely be a nice blend of the two different hip-hop eras.