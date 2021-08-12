Lil Nas X is too afraid to speak out against homophobia

Embattled rapper DaBaby is not the only person who feels under siege by the homophobic controversy that erupted at the Rolling Loud festival in late July 2021.

Lil Nas X says the current cultural climate is too “dangerous” for him to speak publicly against odious anti-LBGTQ, whether inside or outside of rap music.

The “Old Town Road” artist said he has now hired security after being cursed at and chased in his car by those who abhor his bold expression of his sexual orientation.

“The honest truth is, I don’t want to speak on a lot of the homophobia within rap because I feel like this is a very dangerous playing field,” he revealed in his candid interview with Variety magazine. “It’s more for my own safety rather than anything else.”

Nas got a lot of blowback from hypermasculine rappers after a rapid succession of performances that were deemed risque. First, he produced the “Industry Baby” video showing himself dancing naked in the shower with a bevy of naked men. The 23-year-old Atlanta native also tongue kissed another man live onstage at the 2021 BET Awards. And then Nas followed that up with his “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” music video where he gave a fictional Satan a lapdance.

Lil Nas, neé Montero Lamont Hill, said he was shaken when “literally someone who chased my car a few days after that video came out, yelling, ‘F— you!’ or something. And that’s when I actually started getting security.”

Furthermore, Boosie Badazz has been a very vocal defender of DaBaby and blasted Nas for his sexual videos. Boosie even said, according to AllHipHop.com, that he would beat up Nas “on sight.”

After Boosie aired the video, Instagram suspended him for the fourth time.