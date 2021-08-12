‘Power’ creator Courtney Kemp signs huge deal with Netflix

50 Cent’s business partner and “Power” franchise creator Courtney Kemp made a power move in Hollywood this week and signed an eight-figure overall deal with Netflix. Under the new deal, Kemp will create new series and develop other projects for a global audience through her End of Episode production company. The television writer and producer could also make a few more coins in the four-year deal with a few incentive bonuses packed in based on the success of the projects.

Kemp previously re-signed a three-year overall deal with Lionsgate in 2018, home of Starz which hosts her “Power” franchise. She’ll remain an executive producer and involved creatively in the “Power” franchises as well.

“I am incredibly excited to join the Netflix family, and to continue to develop the kind of entertainment that End of Episode is known for — diverse, multilingual, watercooler, social-media fueled series that pack a serious punch. I am looking forward to working with Bela and her team, who really appreciate the voice and perspective that we bring to the table,” Kemp told Variety.

“Power Book II: Ghost” will return to Starz in November and “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” is currently airing on the cable network. The upcoming “Power Book IV: Force” centering around character Tommy Egan played Joseph Sikora is slated to premier in early 2022 and will be based in Chicago. Kemp also took to Instagram to share her news and told her “Power” fans everything was still good with her and Starz.